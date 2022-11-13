COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, mixed vegetable, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes, and ham casserole, California blend vegetable, red velvet cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, cheddar biscuits.
Friday: Chicken patty teriyaki, baby red potatoes, Chinese ramen salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.