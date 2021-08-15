 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, frosted cake, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, fudge brownie, peach slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Mushroom pork, cutlet, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

