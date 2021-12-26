COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Closed for the Christmas holiday.
Tuesday: Chopped steak in, burg/mush sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, choc/banana cook, applesauce, sliced bread.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, French bread.
Friday: Closed New Year’s Eve.