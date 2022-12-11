 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Smoked sausage, baked beans, peas and carrots, fruited gelatin, snickerdoodle cookie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetable, apple slices, cinnamon roll, French bread.

Wednesday: Cranberry/kraut, meatballs, brown rice, pickled beet salad, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Thursday: Glazed ham, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, California blend vegetable, petite banana, chocolate chip cookie, sliced bread.

