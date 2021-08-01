COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, French bread.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, birthday cake.
Friday: Pepper steak, baked potato, California blend vegetables, petite banana, sliced bread.