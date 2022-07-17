 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, peas/pearl onions, peach slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, tossed salad, apricot halves, carrot cake, sliced bread.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce, chocolate cloud torte, dinner roll.

Friday: Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

