 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Glazed ham, baby red potatoes, carrots, red velvet cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetable, birthday cake, petite banana, French bread.

Friday: Orange chicken, baked potato, tossed salad, tapioca pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12-year-old boy survives lightning strike at Mirror Lake

12-year-old boy survives lightning strike at Mirror Lake

A 12-year-old boy and a vehicle were both struck by lightning on July 23 at Mirror Lake State Park during the night thunderstorms. The boy was released from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo the next day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News