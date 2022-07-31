COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Glazed ham, baby red potatoes, carrots, red velvet cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetable, birthday cake, petite banana, French bread.
Friday: Orange chicken, baked potato, tossed salad, tapioca pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.