COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, birthday cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, carrots, chocolate chip cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.