COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli cuts, blonde brownies, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, cinnamon roll, apricot halves, sliced bread.
Thursday: Ham roll, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, petite banana, coconut cream pie, sliced bread.