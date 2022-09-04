 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli cuts, blonde brownies, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, cinnamon roll, apricot halves, sliced bread.

Thursday: Ham roll, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, petite banana, coconut cream pie, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Beagles Bar and Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, sustained an explosion during the early morning hours of Sep. 1. Lyndon Station Police Chief and Juneau County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske is being assisted by four other agencies with the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News