COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Hawaiian meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumpling soup, crackers, green beans, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday: Chopped steak, twice-baked potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole-wheat bread.

Thursday: Glazed ham, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, dinner roll.

Friday: Baked fish, brown rice, buttered corn, three bean salad, fruit.

