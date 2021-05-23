COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, baked potato, peas and carrots, cream sicle torte, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-butterscotch cookie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ice cream cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll.
Friday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, apple slices.