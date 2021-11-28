COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, baby carrots, coconut cream pie, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Smoked sausage, red beans and rice, cole slaw, raspberry sherbet, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, German pot salad, California blend vegetables, orange, cookie, onion rye bread.