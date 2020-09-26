 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
0 comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Tuesday: Chicken breast, sweet potato bake, green beans, fruit, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Beef vegetable soup, crackers, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Friday: Pulled pork on a bun, cowboy beans, coleslaw, fruit.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hoff, Timmy Jay
Obituaries

Hoff, Timmy Jay

ENDEAVOR—Timmy Jay Hoff, age 59, of Endeavor, left us suddenly as a result of a motorcycle/deer collision on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on De…

+2
Hanusa, Gene
Obituaries

Hanusa, Gene

BARABOO—Gene Hanusa, age 83, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his residence. Gene was born at home in the To…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News