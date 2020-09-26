COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Tuesday: Chicken breast, sweet potato bake, green beans, fruit, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef vegetable soup, crackers, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Friday: Pulled pork on a bun, cowboy beans, coleslaw, fruit.
