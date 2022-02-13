COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, Valentine's cake, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, broccoli cuts, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken marsala, calico bean casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, dinner roll.
Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate cloud torte, petite banana, sliced bread.