COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin cake, pear slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Cranberry/kraut, meatballs, au gratin potatoes, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Friday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread.