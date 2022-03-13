COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dream sicle torte, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stew, spinach salad with honey/French dressing, applesauce cake, fruited gelatin, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal-raisin cookie, orange, sliced bread.
Thursday: Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, key lime pie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Tuna casserole, broccoli cuts, ambrosia dessert, petite banana, sliced bread.