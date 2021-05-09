 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, fruited gelatin, French bread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, oatmeal-raisin cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, honeydew melon, onion rye bread.

