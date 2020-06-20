COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast, copper penny salad, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, pudding
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo over noodles, butternut squash, fruit
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach and corn, fruit, whole wheat bread
Friday: Vegetable soup, tuna sandwich, salad, fruit, crackers
