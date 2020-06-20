COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER




Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Stuffed chicken breast, copper penny salad, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, pudding

Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo over noodles, butternut squash, fruit

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach and corn, fruit, whole wheat bread

Friday: Vegetable soup, tuna sandwich, salad, fruit, crackers

