COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Penne pasta with chicken, broccoli slaw, fruit.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken and brown rice, green beans, fruit, cake.
Wednesday: Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetable, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Thursday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, fruit, cookie, crackers.
Friday: American goulash, butternut squash, fruit, whole wheat bread.
