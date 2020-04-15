COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Barbecue chicken, broccoli, potato salad, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, beets, fruit, whole wheat bread
Wednesday: Chili with beans and tomatoes, fruit, cornbread
Thursday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, squash, healthy coleslaw, apple crisp
Friday: Chicken ala king (peas and carrots) over biscuit, green beans, fruit
