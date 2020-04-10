COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

The Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
MENUS
Monday: Meatloaf, twice baked potatoes, creamed corn, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, crackers, green salad, fruit, multigrain bread
Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, cauliflower, bread stick, fruit
Friday: Baked chop suey with brown rice and vegetables, fruit, cake
