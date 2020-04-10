COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
The Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

MENUS

Monday: Meatloaf, twice baked potatoes, creamed corn, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, crackers, green salad, fruit, multigrain bread

Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, cauliflower, bread stick, fruit

Friday: Baked chop suey with brown rice and vegetables, fruit, cake

