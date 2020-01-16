Columbus Senior Center

Monday
10:15 a.m. – Exercise - improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by volunteer Wilma Lenz.
11 a.m. – Announcements/BP
11:30 a.m. – Lunch - Potluck
12:30 p.m. - Euchre
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. – Bingo
Noon – Art Club
5:30 a.m. – Weight Watchers
Wednesday
10:15 a.m.—Exercise—improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by volunteer Wilma Lenz.
11 a.m. – Tea
12:30 p.m.—Knit/Crochet Club
12:30 p.m. – Monthly Movie – A Man Called Ove
Thursday
10:30 a.m.—Bingo
12:15 p.m.—Penny Poker
12:30 p.m. – Color Rama – Adult coloring
12:45 p.m.—Sheepshead
Friday
10 a.m.—Euchre
10:15 a.m.—Exercise—improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by volunteer Wilma Lenz.
Senior Menus
Monday: German chicken, hot potato salad, green beans and tomatoes/peppers, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, crackers, cold vegetable salad or green salad, fruit
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple crisp, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Baked chop suey with vegetables, no mushrooms, brown rice, fruit
Friday: Goulash with noodles, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie, dinner roll