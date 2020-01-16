You are the owner of this article.
Columbus Senior Center
Columbus Senior Center

Monday

10:15 a.m. – Exercise - improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by volunteer Wilma Lenz.

11 a.m. – Announcements/BP

11:30 a.m. – Lunch - Potluck

12:30 p.m. - Euchre

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Bingo

Noon – Art Club

5:30 a.m. – Weight Watchers

Wednesday

10:15 a.m.—Exercise—improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by volunteer Wilma Lenz.

11 a.m. – Tea

12:30 p.m.—Knit/Crochet Club

12:30 p.m. – Monthly Movie – A Man Called Ove

Thursday

10:30 a.m.—Bingo

12:15 p.m.—Penny Poker

12:30 p.m. – Color Rama – Adult coloring

12:45 p.m.—Sheepshead

Friday

10 a.m.—Euchre

10:15 a.m.—Exercise—improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by volunteer Wilma Lenz.

Senior Menus

Monday: German chicken, hot potato salad, green beans and tomatoes/peppers, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, crackers, cold vegetable salad or green salad, fruit

Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple crisp, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Baked chop suey with vegetables, no mushrooms, brown rice, fruit

Friday: Goulash with noodles, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie, dinner roll

