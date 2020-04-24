COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

MenusMonday: Turkey and cheese on rye, vegetable soup, crackers, fruit

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs (no mushrooms), mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, green salad, bread stick, fruit, cookie

Thursday: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, spinach and corn, fruit, whole wheat bread

