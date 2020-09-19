 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chicken salad on a whole wheat bun, potato salad, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, fruit, biscuit

Wednesday: Creamy chicken and rice casserole, buttered corn, fruit

Thursday: Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, fruit, whole wheat

Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, mixed vegetables, green salad, fruit

