COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken salad on a whole wheat bun, potato salad, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, fruit, biscuit
Wednesday: Creamy chicken and rice casserole, buttered corn, fruit
Thursday: Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, fruit, whole wheat
Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, mixed vegetables, green salad, fruit
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!