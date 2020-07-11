COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chopped steak, baby red potatoes, sliced beets, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, green salad, fruit

Thursday: Chicken breast, sweet potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread, dessert

Friday: Seasoned fish, baked potato, sour cream, fruit, dinner roll

