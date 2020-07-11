COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chopped steak, baby red potatoes, sliced beets, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, green salad, fruit
Thursday: Chicken breast, sweet potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread, dessert
Friday: Seasoned fish, baked potato, sour cream, fruit, dinner roll
