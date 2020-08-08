You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
0 comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Tuesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Wednesday: Lasagna, green salad, fruit, breadstick.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, sweet potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Friday: Pulled pork on a bun, three bean salad, coleslaw, fruit, dessert.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kunz, Amber Lynne
Obituaries

Kunz, Amber Lynne

BARABOO—Amber Lynne Kunz, age 36, of Baraboo, Wis., suddenly passed away on July 28, 2020. Amber was born in Carbondale, Ill., on July 3, 1984…

Rahn, Carolyn E.
Obituaries

Rahn, Carolyn E.

BEAVER DAM—Carolyn E. Rahn, age 58, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News