COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Tuesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Wednesday: Lasagna, green salad, fruit, breadstick.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, sweet potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread.
Friday: Pulled pork on a bun, three bean salad, coleslaw, fruit, dessert.
