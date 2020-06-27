COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, cowboy beans, fruit, cake
Tuesday: Chicken a la king with peas and carrots, green beans, fruit, biscuit
Wednesday: Shredded pork/gravy, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, fruit, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit, dessert
Friday: Closed for the Fourth of July
