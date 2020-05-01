COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER


Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Chicken Shell Soup, Green Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Crackers

Tuesday: Sloppy Joes on a Bun, Butter Corn, Fruit, Brownie

Wednesday: Baked Chop Suey with Vegetables (Pork), Brown Rice, Pudding

Thursday: Hamburger Stroganoff with Pasta, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit

Friday: Baked Fish, Baby Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread

