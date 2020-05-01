COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken Shell Soup, Green Salad, Cowboy Beans, Fruit, Crackers
Tuesday: Sloppy Joes on a Bun, Butter Corn, Fruit, Brownie
Wednesday: Baked Chop Suey with Vegetables (Pork), Brown Rice, Pudding
Thursday: Hamburger Stroganoff with Pasta, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit
Friday: Baked Fish, Baby Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread
