You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
0 comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Chicken and penne pasta, stewed tomatoes, green salad, fruit

Wednesday: Brat on a bun, cowboy beans, potato salad, fruit

Thursday: Creamy chicken and rice casserole, green beans, fruit, dessert

Friday: Baked fish, twice baked potato, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kuhfuss, Patrick
Obituaries

Kuhfuss, Patrick

WAUPUN—Patrick Kuhfuss, 43, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 while on vacation in Montana, with his wife and three younges…

Austin, Zachary Quinn
Obituaries

Austin, Zachary Quinn

RIO—Zachary Quinn Austin, 31, of Rio, died July 17, 2020 as result of a tragic truck accident less than a mile from his childhood home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News