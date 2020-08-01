COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Chicken and penne pasta, stewed tomatoes, green salad, fruit
Wednesday: Brat on a bun, cowboy beans, potato salad, fruit
Thursday: Creamy chicken and rice casserole, green beans, fruit, dessert
Friday: Baked fish, twice baked potato, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread
