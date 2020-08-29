 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
0 comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Sloppy joes on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, fruited gelatin

Tuesday: Chicken stir fry with vegetables, brown rice, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Penne pasta with chicken, carrots, green salad, fruit

Friday: Egg bake, potatoes, fresh fruit, muffin

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coddington, John D.
Obituaries

Coddington, John D.

MONTELLO—John D. Coddington, 11, of Montello, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The birth of John Douglas Coddington to Doug and Hannah Coddi…

Dehn, Michelle L.
Obituaries

Dehn, Michelle L.

PORTAGE – Michelle L. Dehn, age 49, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

Duarte, Ruben
Obituaries

Duarte, Ruben

BEAVER DAM—Ruben Duarte, age 65 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News