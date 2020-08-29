COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Sloppy joes on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, fruited gelatin
Tuesday: Chicken stir fry with vegetables, brown rice, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, fruit, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Penne pasta with chicken, carrots, green salad, fruit
Friday: Egg bake, potatoes, fresh fruit, muffin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!