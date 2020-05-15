COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

MenusMonday: Chopped Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread

Tuesday: German Chicken, Hot Potato Salad, Green Beans, Fruit, Dinner Roll

Wednesday: Chili with Beans, Fruit, Corn Bread, Cookie

Thursday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Salad, Fruit, Bread Stick

Friday: Chicken Breast, Butternut Squash, Cabbage Salad, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread

