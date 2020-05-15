COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
MenusMonday: Chopped Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread
Tuesday: German Chicken, Hot Potato Salad, Green Beans, Fruit, Dinner Roll
Wednesday: Chili with Beans, Fruit, Corn Bread, Cookie
Thursday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Salad, Fruit, Bread Stick
Friday: Chicken Breast, Butternut Squash, Cabbage Salad, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread
