COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Stuffed chicken with Kiev and broccoli, cheesy potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff, winter blend vegetables, fruit, dessert

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Chop suey with pork and vegetables, carrots, fruit

Friday: Sloppy joes on a bun, baked beans, cucumber salad, fruit

