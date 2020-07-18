COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Stuffed chicken with Kiev and broccoli, cheesy potatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff, winter blend vegetables, fruit, dessert
Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Chop suey with pork and vegetables, carrots, fruit
Friday: Sloppy joes on a bun, baked beans, cucumber salad, fruit
