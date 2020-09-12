COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, green beans, fruit
Tuesday: Orange chicken, twice baked potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread
Wednesday: Chili with beans and tomatoes, fresh fruit, cornbread
Thursday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, broccoli, fruit
Friday: Breaded fish, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, fruit, whole wheat bread
