COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, green beans, fruit

Tuesday: Orange chicken, twice baked potatoes, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread

Wednesday: Chili with beans and tomatoes, fresh fruit, cornbread

Thursday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, broccoli, fruit

Friday: Breaded fish, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, fruit, whole wheat bread

