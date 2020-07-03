COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, butternut squash, corn, fruited gelatin, whole wheat bread
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo with tomatoes over pasta, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Egg salad on whole wheat bread, three bean salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread
Friday: Tuna macaroni and cheese casserole, carrots, fruit, dessert
