COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
0 comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Meatloaf, butternut squash, corn, fruited gelatin, whole wheat bread

Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo with tomatoes over pasta, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Egg salad on whole wheat bread, three bean salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread

Friday: Tuna macaroni and cheese casserole, carrots, fruit, dessert

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vasquez, Ashley
Obituaries

Vasquez, Ashley

PORTAGE—Ashley Vasquez, age 30, of Portage, Wis. died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News