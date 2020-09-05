COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY—NO MEALS
Tuesday: Brat on a bun, cowboy beans, potato salad, fruit
Wednesday: Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread
Thursday: Chicken a la king, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit, biscuit
Friday: Turkey in gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread
