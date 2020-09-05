 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY—NO MEALS

Tuesday: Brat on a bun, cowboy beans, potato salad, fruit

Wednesday: Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, broccoli, fruit, whole wheat bread

Thursday: Chicken a la king, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit, biscuit

Friday: Turkey in gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

