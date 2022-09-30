Columbus to discontinue municipal court in favor of joint court

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council voted unanimously to discontinue having its own municipal court that serves the citizens of Columbus in hopes of returning to a joint court.

The Columbus City Council held special meetings on Thursday in order to make the decision to close the court at the end of Judge Ed Schellin’s term in 2023. The decision had to be made prior to Oct. 1. Council member Sarah Motiff was excused from the meeting.

The city of Columbus adopted the municipal court ordinance in 2018 with the court opening on May 1, 2019 and operating out of Columbus City Hall. Prior to that Columbus was part of the joint municipal court system.

Schelling and Pleasant Prairie Municipal Court Judge Richard Ginkowskis (who is also the president of the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association), and attorney Karl Green spoke to the city council about the benefits of keeping a municipal court in Columbus.

Green said that every municipality in Columbia County besides two — Wisconsin Dells and Portage — were part of the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court, which is out of Randolph.

“When Columbus left the municipal court it was profitable up to $30,000 a year,” Green said. “When the new municipal court in Columbus was created I looked at it after a couple of years just to see and I noticed the numbers I had showed it operating clearly at the negative.”

Green said he believed that Columbus should return to the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court.

Schellin said he realized that the council was looking at the program and amenities in the city as part of the budget process for the city of Columbus.

“The intent of the court is not to make money,” Schellin said.

Although it should be sustainable, there is more to it than just the money. However Schellin said that the court was already in the black for this year.

“We have always stayed below budget,” Schellin said.

There is also a significant value in having a municipal court in addition to criminal court and juvenile court.

“Local matters are handled locally,” Schelling said. “The local people have an input in that court and things are handled properly and hopefully confidentially. If it goes to a circuit court, everything is public access on CCAP.”

Schelling said he has often met with families and school officials for juvenile cases and some situations are handled just with community service. Adults also benefit with community service. In addition, fines and fees are collected locally and fines are lower for residents than if the circuit courts are handling the cases.

“We have been successful in reducing recidivism,” Schelling said.

Ginkowskis asked what the plan was if the city shut down the municipal court.

Columbus Alderperson Ian Gray said during the draft budget session on Sept. 20 the council addressed looking at the expenditures and the cost of operating the court came up. The short time frame was due to the Oct. 1 deadline.

City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said that he has spoken to members of the joint court and has been told there is a place back with them if they decide to go in that direction.

“We were in that court system from 2010 on; we have that data and know it takes zero dollars of tax contribution to support that court,” Ellefson said.

With the current municipal court, Ellefson said that the tax contribution is $110,000. Ellefson said the most recent statement shows the court is making a little over $1,600 but that is just because the city gave the court a $30,000 subsidy.

“The city is allocating a great amount of money for a small amount of people who have violated an ordinance or law,” Ellefson said.

Ellefson said that the current court has about seven months remaining, and he feels that the city will most likely make decisions about the transition during the next several meetings.