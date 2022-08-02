 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23

  0
Colton Brunell

Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills. 

This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.

