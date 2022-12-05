 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus vs. Marshall girls basketball, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Alise Hayes1

Columbus' Alise Hayes goes up for a shot as Westosha Central's Ki Anderson tries to stop her during the second half of a nonconference game last season.

This early season battle of the Cardinals should provide a great test for league title hopefuls in the Capitol North (Columbus) and Capitol South (Marshall) conferences. Columbus posted one of its best seasons in recent memory last year, capturing a WIAA Division 3 regional championship before bowing out in the sectional semifinals. Marshall lost in the Division 4 regional semifinals last year after winning four straight regional titles, including back-to-back Division 3 state championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

