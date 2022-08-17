Returning: The Cardinals' starting backfield is back with senior QB Nathan Cotter and junior running back Colton Brunell (Capitol Conference Offensive Player of the Year). The offensive line that returns three seniors, Collin Selk (conference offensive lineman of the year), Brady Engel and Jaymeson Sullivan. Junior Brady Link and senior Braxton Nachreiner both return at wide receiver. Senior corner Aren Ekern and senior safety Owen Cowell give the secondary some veterans.

Outlook: It’s not far-fetched to believe the offense and defense will be centered around Brunell (above). The stud running back ran for a school record 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. He was also a first-team all-conference linebacker who led the Cardinals with 79 total tackles and 44 solo with 10 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Teams will be gunning for him which will leave space for Cotter, Link and Nachreiner to make a splash on offense. Defensively, the Cardinals lost first-team linebacker in Pfeffer, but along with Brunell, they’ll have Cowell at safety and Jefferson Mobry. Selk will also play a crucial role on the defensive line.