The Columbus community meal will be served from 5-6:30 p.m., Jan. 23 at Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd.

The menu this month will be spaghetti,garlic bread, salad, applesauce and peach cobbler.

Everyone is welcome and there is no charge for the dinner. Anyone with questions may visit the Columbus United Methodist Church Facebook page or call the church at 920-623-3625.