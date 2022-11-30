17-year-old Necedah native earns pilot license in 1 year

The first time Shawn Benson flew, he was only 13. Slowly, he began to visit the Mauston-New Lisbon Union Airport and help out around the facility — taking every opportunity offered to him to fly.

Deciding to officially pursue his favorite pastime wasn’t a difficult task, the teen explained.

“When we got to that point, it was fairly easy,” Benson said.

Now, the 17-year-old homeschooled student and Necedah native has over 75 hours of flight time and recently earned his private pilot’s license.

Benson is the second recipient of the Juneau County Experimental Airplane Association Chapter 1365’s 2021 Ray Scholarship, a $10,000 stipend to assist youths in paying for their flight training expenses.

In just 12 months, Benson obtained a Federal Aviation Administration medical certificate, attended ground school, passed the written exam for private pilot, passed the written exam for solo flight, successfully completed solo flight, completed advanced flight training and passed the oral and flight examination administered by an FAA designated pilot examiner.

He received his license on Nov. 7, 2022.

“I could have waited a year till I was out of school, but because I did it so early, it helped me mature a lot faster,” Benson said. “And over the course of time, I was getting better at learning.”

However, Benson didn’t do it alone; his whole family was deeply supportive of his journey to becoming a pilot. Benson’s first passenger as the pilot in command was his father, and his flight instructors were his own grandparents, Vonda and Brian Benson.

Vonda also serves as the president of the Juneau chapter of the EAA. Her involvement may have raised the stakes for Benson, who was obligated to complete his license in one year due to the scholarship requirements.

The Juneau EAA applies to its national organization for funding to distribute the Ray Aviation Scholarship. The chapter’s scholarship committee then selects the recipient. However, if the student is not able to meet the fund’s standards — including volunteer requirements, mentorship and the specified time frame for acquiring their license — the chapter may not be approved to give out the scholarship in the future.

“That was a lot of pressure,” Vonda said. The stakes were raised when she and Brian fell ill with COVID-19 the month before Benson was set to complete the final test, meaning both of his instructors were unable to fly.

“I wanted to relieve Shawn of that burden. So I said, ‘Shawn, we’re going to do whatever the weather allows us to do,’” she added. “‘You are going to be a private pilot.’”

Benson said he didn’t let the stress get to him. As the oldest child, and oldest grandchild, he’s used to high expectations. He had already quit his part-time job and given up most extracurriculars to study for his tests and training.

Despite setbacks, Benson received his license with only one day remaining.

“I’m the first one so I have to succeed. I’ve gotten used to that my whole life. It wasn’t really a big deal when I got into flying. I just gotta get going,” he stated.

As for what he plans to do with his private pilot license, Benson currently intends to follow in his grandmother’s footsteps. Training the next generation of flyers is his calling, for now. The young pilot is already working to become a basic ground instructor.

“Anybody can do it. Never doubt your ability. If you can think that you can fly, then you can do it,” he said.