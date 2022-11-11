9 cows perish in cattle hauler crash

On Thursday at approximately 9:02 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-tractor/trailer that had tipped on its side on the northbound on ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester.

A 61-year-old male from Potosi was operating a 1994 Peterbilt with a loaded cattle hauler on the ramp, he pulled onto the shoulder to stop. The shoulder was soft and the tractor trailer began to slide down the embankment. The driver was unable to correct the tractor trailer and it tipped over onto its side.

The cattle hauler had 38 Holsteins in total, nine of which perished as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene were Waupun Police Department, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, 10-51 Towing, Waupun Veterinary Clinic, Granite Stock Removal, Lemmenes Farms, Vande Zande Farms and others.