Despite this spring election being filled with incumbents and unopposed races, there will still be several key choices to make in the Feb. 21 primary.

County-wide, voters will see a race for justice of the Supreme Court. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is the highest court in the state, and it has seven members who are elected to serve 10-year terms.

Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz are all in the running as non-partisans.

Locally, a race for the next municipal judge in Beaver Dam is underway, with the winner set to replace Kenneth Peters who will be retiring after his term ends in April. The cities of Beaver Dam, Mayville, Waupun and towns of Ashippun, Beaver Dam, Rubicon and the village of Neosho will see it on their ballots.

James Brace, of Beaver Dam, Maryann Schacht and Todd Snow, of Waupun, are vying for the position.

Schacht has served as the Beaver Dam city attorney since 2001, though she retired in January 2022. She returned on a limited basis four months later to “fill in the gaps” while the city looked for her replacement.

Schacht was loosely endorsed by Mayor Becky Glewen, who stated at a city council meeting in February that Schacht would be “fantastic” in the position. “If people feel inclined to vote for her, that would be great,” she said.

Schacht has been formally endorsed by former Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel. He wrote a letter to the Daily Citizen, stating that she was always willing to go above and beyond to serve the community, often volunteering to be legal guardian ad litem in cases involving minor children and incapacitated adults.

“In the 12 years I worked with Maryann when I served as the Beaver Dam Fire Chief, I found her to be quite knowledgeable in legal matters and approachable as a person,” Mannel wrote. “Maryann truly cares about the people of Beaver Dam.”

Snow attended law school at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphrey’s School of Law and was commissioned in the Army Reserve Judge Advocate Generals Corp after graduating in 2002. He retired from the reserves in 2013. Since then, he has worked as a partner at Snow Law, and he notes on his LinkedIn page that he specializes in drunk-driving defense.

The city of Watertown will also have an election for the District 1 seat on their Common Council. Voters in Wards 1 and 2 will be able to select Joel Blase, Dana Davis or Joe Kallas on their ballots.

The two individuals with the most votes in each race will go on to the general election on April 4.

Find your polling place and see a sample ballot at myvote.wi.gov. For election results, visit: https://wisconsinvote.org/wisconsin-2023-spring-primary-election-results. https://wisconsinvote.org/wisconsin-2023-spring-primary-election-results/