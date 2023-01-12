'About' two dozen cars involved in crashes near Tomah

"About" two dozen vehicles were involved in a series of crashes on I-94 near Tomah on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The patrol stated that poor weather conditions caused the accident. Ice-covered roads also made recovery of the damaged vehicles difficult, leading to a full highway closure in both directions at CTH EW shortly after 3 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for four hours as plow crews and tow trucks responded. It took an additional 8 hours to clear multiple semis and other vehicles.

Another crash on the alternate route, US 12, also slowed travel through the area.

"State Patrol reminds drivers to remain cautious on the roads in winter weather," a press release stated. "Slow down, maintain a safe following distance, limit distractions and always wear a seat belt."