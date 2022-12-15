Adams County deputy on leave after shooting suspect

An Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on leave after shooting a domestic disturbance suspect Wednesday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The deputy had responded to a disturbance on Ember Avenue in the Town of New Chester shortly before 9 p.m. The officer confronted a suspect who was allegedly armed with a knife and fired their gun, hitting the individual.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The DOJ stated that it is investigating the incident with full cooperation from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. The results of the report will be turned over to the Adams County District Attorney.