All lanes open on WIS 82 off of I-90/94 interchange

The newly constructed roundabouts between Kennedy Street and Powers Avenue opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

 

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

All lanes of traffic opened on WIS 82 off of the I-90/94 interchange on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Construction on the interchange, which began last spring, included work on WIS 82 between Kennedy Street and Commercial Street, resurfacing between Commercial Street and Powers Avenue and modified lane configurations.

Two new roundabouts which were constructed at the ramp terminals are now also functional.

Work on the I-90/94 ramps and bridges over the Lemonweir River, WIS 82 and westbound County G is ongoing. Completion is expected in 2023.

