All lanes to open on WIS 82 off of I-90/94 interchange

All lanes of traffic are scheduled to open on WIS 82 off of the I-90/94 interchange on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Construction on the interchange began in the spring. The project included work on WIS 82 between Kennedy Street and Commercial Street, resurfacing between Commercial Street and Powers Avenue and modified lane configurations.
Two new roundabouts will also be opened, which were constructed at the ramp terminals.
Work on the I-90/94 ramps and bridges over the Lemonweir River, WIS 82 and westbound County G is ongoing. Completion is expected in 2023.