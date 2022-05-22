1 dies in wrong way crash on Highway 12 outside of Baraboo, Sheriff's Office says

A 20-year-old, allegedly intoxicated Lodi man was driving the wrong way on Highway 12 early Saturday morning when he crashed into two other vehicles just north of Baraboo, resulting in the death of his passenger, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.

The passenger — a 23-year-old Rio man — was flown to a Madison hospital by a medical helicopter, where he later died from his injuries, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement Sunday. The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, which was going south in the northbound lane of the highway, faces a tentative charge of OWI causing injury, Meister said, with more charges possible.

Emergency responders were called just before 1:40 a.m. for the three-vehicle crash in the town of Baraboo on Highway 12 near Old Highway 33, Meister said.

He said an initial investigation showed the Malibu was being driven the wrong direction on the highway and struck two vehicles — a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by a 18-year-old Mauston man and a 2014 Ford Focus driven by a 20-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to a local hospital for his injuries before being moved to a Madison hospital, according to Meister. The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, he said.