$100,000 bond set for man accused of injuring Sauk County sheriff's deputy

The man who led police on a chase and allegedly struck a deputy more than once, resulting in a concussion, appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court via teleconference from jail.

Dustin L. Julseth, 34, of Adams, faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 98 years as well as fines up to $170,500 for charges of felony possession with intent to sell up to 10 grams of amphetamine, up to 10 grams of heroin, battery to a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, misappropriating identification information, resisting an officer in a way which causes substantial bodily harm as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed knife and possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Julseth was the passenger in a car driven by Pamela A. Greer, 55, of Adams, while Greer was driving erratically in the village of West Baraboo. Greer, who was charged with felony possession of narcotics as a party to a crime, bail jumping and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, also appeared in court Tuesday.

Around 6:45 p.m. March 6, a deputy saw a white Dodge Charger with a personalized plate driving on Linn Street near County Highway BD. Greer was driving substantially to the left of the dividing line, according to the complaint.

When another deputy pulled the vehicle over, Julseth was combative and refused to identify himself. When the deputy said it was required because Julseth had not been wearing a seat belt, he gave the name of another person to the deputies.

Julseth exited the vehicle. A deputy asked if he had any weapons and Julseth showed him a knife in a sheath at his waist. The deputies noted in the report that they asked Julseth not to reach for the knife, but that he did not listen and began to run away from the officers.

A deputy struggled physically with Julseth and removed the two coats he was wearing. During the attempted arrest, the deputy said Julseth struck him with his elbow and a closed fist. Julseth managed to get away and ran near parked cars in the Campus Inn parking lot. Deputies tried to shoot him with stun guns, but found the charge to not have an effect immediately.

After deploying another stun line, another deputy was able to get Julseth on the ground and both of them tried to put handcuffs on Julseth as he continued to resist. A nearby citizen asked if they wanted assistance and the officers accepted, finally getting Julseth into handcuffs.

The deputy who had been hit multiple times said he felt dizzy. During an interview at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, he told another officer that he was seeing spots as he tried to handcuff Julseth. MRI results showed the deputy had a concussion. His smart watch was also damaged and he had tears on the legs of his uniform as a result of wrestling with Julseth.

In the two coats Julseth was wearing, police reported finding roughly seven grams of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin.

Deputies allegedly found uncapped, used needles, a scale with white residue, two heroin cookers and a 2.6 gram glass vial and 1.7 gram baggie that had heroin in them within the vehicle.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set bail for Julseth at $100,000 in cash on a recommendation from Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Gabriel David Arevalo. He is scheduled to return to court May 2.

Greer was released on a $1,000 signature bond Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court June 6.

