12-year-old boy survives lightning strike at Mirror Lake

Mirror Lake and Echo Rock Trail

Overlooking Mirror Lake from Echo Rock Trail at Mirror Lake State Park in Baraboo.

 ERICA DYNES/Times-Press

A 12-year-old boy was transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo during the night of July 23 following being struck by lightning during the evening's thunderstorms.

According to Dells-Delton EMS director Dillon Gavinski, the agency responded to a report of a vehicle and a possible juvenile being hit by a lightning strike at Mirror Lake State Park. He said the staff then transported the boy to the hospital.

Michael Green, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Team Supervisor for Sauk County, said that the boy was released from the hospital on July 24.

